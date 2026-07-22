US rejects Irans claim of control over Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected Iran’s claim that it has full control over entry and exit to the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. The international waterway remains open for transit regardless of IRGC threats and attacks. Commercial vessels continue to use the strait with U.S. military support. Since early May, American forces have helped more than 900 ships transit the strait," CENTCOM said.

Earlier, IRGC Spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi warned shipping companies that using southern routes through the Strait of Hormuz was unsafe due to mines planted in the area.

The latest escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions began on July 8, when the U.S. carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The U.S. claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded by targeting U.S. facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar and Jordan.