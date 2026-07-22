Moscow and Tehran reaffirm commitment to Strategic Partnership Treaty

Russia and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to developing a comprehensive set of bilateral relations in accordance with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following Russian-Iranian consultations held in Moscow.

An assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister and Director General for Eurasian Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Manouchehr Moradi, was received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and held consultations with the leadership of the Second Asian Department and the Second, Third, and Fourth CIS Departments of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on a wide range of topics of mutual interest. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to developing the full range of bilateral relations in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement," the news release reads.

The sides discussed in detail the situation in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, as well as the situation surrounding Ukraine.