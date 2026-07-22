UAE to build two terminals to reduce Hormuz reliance

The UAE's DP World will develop two new container terminals in Fujairah on the United Arab Emirates' eastern coast, the global ports operator said as ​the Gulf state works to reduce its dependence on the Strait of ‌Hormuz amid the Iran war.

"The development will expand DP World's UAE capacity and gateway network, giving customers greater choice, flexibility, and connectivity across regional and global trade routes," the Dubai-based firm said.

Once operational, ​the development will boost DP World's total container handling capacity in the UAE ​to almost 22 mln twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from the current 19.4 mln ⁠TEUs, while significantly expanding general cargo and Ro-Ro capability.

DP World reached an agreement in principle with the Fujairah Ports Authority ​under a 50-year concession to develop two new terminals, establishing "a new deep-water trade gateway on the UAE's ‌east ⁠coast", whose ports have become the UAE's trade lifeline, opens new tab since the effective closure of the strait.

The planned Al Rugaylat container and multi-purpose terminal is designed to handle up to 2.5 mln TEUs per year as well as 1.7 million tonnes of general cargo and 190,000 car equivalent ​units (CEUs), while the ​Dibba General Cargo terminal ⁠will add up to 3.6 mln tonnes of annual general cargo capacity.

DP World said the development ​will be ⁠delivered in phases, with construction expected to take between 24 and 30 months from the start of works.