Americans 'not against' continuing war with Iran - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Americans do not oppose Washington continuing its military campaign against Iran.

"Americans aren’t against the war. A poll just came out: Americans don't want high gasoline prices, but they're not against the war. That just came out loud and clear in a poll," Trump said.

He told reporters during a brief exchange at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington that "nobody wants Iran to have a nuclear weapon".

The U.S. president also threatened to launch new strikes against Iran.

"They're going to pay a big price," he said, without providing further details.

Recent opinion polls conducted in the U.S. have consistently shown that military action against Iran is supported by a minority of Americans.