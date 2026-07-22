Vestnik Kavkaza

Americans 'not against' continuing war with Iran - Trump

Americans 'not against' continuing war with Iran - Trump
© Photo: Website of the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Americans do not oppose Washington continuing its military campaign against Iran.

"Americans aren’t against the war. A poll just came out: Americans don't want high gasoline prices, but they're not against the war. That just came out loud and clear in a poll," Trump said.

He told reporters during a brief exchange at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington that "nobody wants Iran to have a nuclear weapon".

The U.S. president also threatened to launch new strikes against Iran.

"They're going to pay a big price," he said, without providing further details.

Recent opinion polls conducted in the U.S. have consistently shown that military action against Iran is supported by a minority of Americans.

320 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.