Iran announces its defense doctrine

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country’s defense doctrine follows the principle of "an eye for an eye" and warned the United States and its allies against striking the Islamic Republic’s civilian infrastructure.

"Our defense doctrine is clear: eye for an eye. Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response," Araghchi said.

Those who contribute to such aggression, whatever the kind of support, will also be considered as legitimate targets, the diplomat stressed.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier said that for every strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. armed forces would destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant.