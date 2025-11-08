Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan joins UNESCO committee on cultural heritage protection

Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference held today in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in Case of Illicit Appropriation (ICPRCP) for the 2025-2029 term.

"This election is a recognition of Azerbaijan’s strong advocacy for cultural heritage protection and restitution," the statement reads.

