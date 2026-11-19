Azerbaijan will host the European Under-20 Basketball Championship for the first time in its history. The tournament will take place in July next year.
Azerbaijan will host the U-20 European Basketball Championship for the first time, the press service of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation informs.
The decision was made at a meeting of the FIBA Europe Board in Hamburg, Germany. Participants selected the cities that will host the 2027 European youth championships.
Baku was among the cities approved. The Azerbaijani capital will host the Division B games of the European Under-20 Championship.
The competition will begin on July 9 and run through July 18 next year.
A month ago, Azerbaijan hosted the FIFA U-15 World Cup and festival. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the tournament was the organization’s most successful project in its 120-year history.