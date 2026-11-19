Azerbaijan will host the European Under-20 Basketball Championship for the first time in its history. The tournament will take place in July next year.

Azerbaijan will host the U-20 European Basketball Championship for the first time, the press service of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation informs.

The decision was made at a meeting of the FIBA ​​Europe Board in Hamburg, Germany. Participants selected the cities that will host the 2027 European youth championships.

Baku was among the cities approved. The Azerbaijani capital will host the Division B games of the European Under-20 Championship.

The competition will begin on July 9 and run through July 18 next year.

A month ago, Azerbaijan hosted the FIFA U-15 World Cup and festival. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the tournament was the organization’s most successful project in its 120-year history.