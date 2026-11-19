The new biometric passports issued in Armenia to people of Armenian descent who voluntarily relocated there from Azerbaijan list “Azerbaijan” as their place of birth, the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The ministry said the practice follows international standards, citing International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Document No. 9303 and ISO 3166, which establish country codes and codes for their administrative-territorial units.

The ministry emphasized that including designations or names in official documents that are not provided for under international standards could cause difficulties during border control procedures.

According to the ministry, the introduction of the new biometric passport system has established a uniform approach to recording information in documents, helping prevent similar problems during border crossings.