U.S. and Israeli officials are discussing whether to strike Iran in the near future, CBS News reported, citing sources.

They said Israeli officials are concerned about how quickly Iran is rebuilding production capacity for its ballistic missile program and about Tehran’s efforts to protect its military and nuclear infrastructure from attack by moving it underground.

The sources noted that Israeli forces are ready to resume strikes on Iran and are at their highest level of combat readiness. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to launch the operation jointly with the U.S., though it remains unclear whether U.S. President Donald Trump plans to strike Iran. The two sides are consulting on the issue.

On Thursday, Trump said he was in no hurry to decide how to proceed on Iran.