Iran is ready to hold expert-level talks with the United States on the details of the proposal, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with the newspaper Iran.

Bu the U.S. must change its position and state a clear intention to reach a peace agreement with Iran in order to begin negotiations on opening the Strait of Hormuz, he noted.

Tehran is demanding that Washington explicitly state its desire to conclude a peace agreement and adopt a set of confidence-building measures between the two sides, the minister added.

If the American side fulfills these two conditions, Iran is prepared to discuss the draft agreement and its implementation, he noted.

"Our demand is perfectly clear: for the Strait of Hormuz to be opened, seven conditions we have put forward must be met. Of course, if the Americans have any proposals or opinions regarding the fulfillment of these conditions, we are prepared to discuss them," Araghchi said.

According to him, the plan stipulates that Washington fulfills its commitments on the first day, including lifting recently imposed sanctions against Iran, and Tehran will reopen the strait and begin negotiations with Washington on the second day.