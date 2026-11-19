U.S. President Donald Trump hailed his "unprecedented" trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of the most significant international meetings in years.

“We had one of the most momentous international summits in many years. That was the first ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China,” Trump said.

The U.S. leader has spoken highly of his personal relationship with Putin, describing it as "fantastic."