The U.S. administration has told European and Ukrainian officials it wants Kiev to reach a peace deal with Russia by early January, the Financial Times reported, citing four sources.

The White House hopes to secure a deal before Democrats take control of the U.S. Congress, the newspaper said.

The FT cited two unnamed U.S. officials as suggesting that President Donald Trump could discuss ending the conflict with European leaders at the G20 summit, scheduled to take place in Miami in mid-December.

A senior French official told the newspaper that Europeans will not hold talks on Ukraine at the summit unless Ukraine is invited.