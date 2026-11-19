Currently more than 3,000 people live in the city of Aghdam, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Emin Huseynov said.

According to him, 8,300 people live in the district as a whole.

Huseynov noted that currently more than 3,000 people live in the city of Aghdam, and 8,300 people live in the district as a whole. Meanwhile, just a year ago, the district’s population did not even exceed 500 people.

He reported that three villages in the district have now been restored and are ready for residents to move in. Restoration work in two other villages is nearing completion. Work is scheduled to be finished in the first months of next year, at which point the resettlement process to these villages will begin.

The population of the city of Aghdam is projected to increase by another 10,000 people in the first half of next year, Huseynov added.