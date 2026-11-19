The launch of the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project will be officially announced on November 22, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

He made the remarks at the DigiTec 2026 forum in Yerevan. Pashinyan identified electricity transit as one of the project's key areas.

The PM said Armenia plans to connect its power grid to the electricity networks of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"Tomorrow we will officially announce the launch of the TRIPP project. An important part of this program is energy and electricity transit," Pashinyan said.

According to him, Armenia’s goal is “100% energy independence” through renewable energy, storage capacity, and diversified supply routes.