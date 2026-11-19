Russian imports of Georgian apple juice hit a record high in October. Furthermore, citrus juice imports resumed after a break of several months.

According to data from Georgia’s National Statistics Office (Geostat), Russian imports of apple juice from Georgia hit a record last month.

The figure rose to a record $2.4 mln. Month-on-month shipments increased nearly fivefold. Compared with October 2025, they were up 35-fold.

Apple shipments increased threefold month-on-month to $612,200. However, year-on-year, Russia’s purchases of apples from Georgia fell threefold.