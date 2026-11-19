A tragic incident occurred in Vladikavkaz on Saturday. Gas exploded in a multi-story residential building. The incident resulted in fatalities.

The tragedy occurred today in Vladikavkaz, the capital of North Ossetia, the press service of the republic’s emergency ministry reports.

The ministry said it had that received a report of an explosion in an apartment building on Kursantov Kirovtsev Street in Vladikavkaz. The blast occurred on the sixth floor.

"Upon arrival, windows in the building were found shattered, with no fire reported,”

— North Ossetia’s Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

Firefighters are currently clearing the collapsed structures. A total of 30 emergency ministry personnel are involved in the operation.

The explosion killed two people. Two others were injured and hospitalized.