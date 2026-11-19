NATO has failed to ensure Turkiye's security from threats emanating from the Middle East, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during discussions in the parliament's budget commission.

"Turkiye is an important NATO member, but the security architecture that NATO has created in Europe has not ensured our security in the Middle East, since our interests extend to other strategic regions. For years, we have faced threats emanating from Syria and Iraq," Fidan said.

Discussing the goals of security alliances, Fidan named securing mutual non-aggression guarantees between their participants as a primary task. The second task is a joint response to attacks, the minister added.

The foreign minister also said that participants in security discussions generally strive for a single goal but differ in their approaches to achieving it.