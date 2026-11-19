A tanker sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz was hit on its stern by an unidentified projectile about 11 nautical miles north of Oman's Khasab, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday.

UKMTO later reported another incident involving a tanker hit in its engine room by an unidentified projectile 17 nautical miles east of Khasab. It was not immediately clear whether the two reports involved the same vessel.

No casualties were reported in either incident, while the environmental impact remained unknown, UKMTO said.

Iran's navy said on Saturday that an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters could not independently verify the Iranian account nor establish whether it referred to any of the incidents reported by UKMTO.