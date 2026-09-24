Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil price exceeds 125 dollars

Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil price exceeds 125 dollars
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azeri Light crude rose 3.71%, or $4.51, to $125.94 per barrel on global markets, according to trading data.

Brent futures for November delivery stood at $125.52 per barrel, while Azeri Light on an FOB basis at Ceyhan gained 3.95%, or $4.54, to $119.26.

Azerbaijan produces crude at the Azeri‑Chirag‑Gunashli field complex, where SOCAR holds a 35.3% stake. Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 in April 2020 and its highest price ($149.66) in July 2008. The country's current state budget is based on an oil price of $65 per barrel.

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