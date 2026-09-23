EU Council approves tariff removal for Armenia

The Council of the EU has approved temporary trade concessions for Armenia, removing import duties on roughly 80% of Armenian exports to the European Union for two years.

The measures are intended to support Armenia's economy, which the Council says has been "severely hit" by Russian trade restrictions, NEWS.am reports.

The new regime will primarily affect certain agricultural products, though duties will be lifted on a wide range of Armenian goods.

According to the Council, the move will help maintain trade flows in line with the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.