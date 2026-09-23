Ulyanov discusses Grossi's visit to Russia

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is expected to visit Moscow before the end of the year, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said.

"I am confident that further contacts will take place within the Russian Federation— perhaps even before the New Year",

Mikhail Ulyanov said.

Speaking at a briefing at the "Rossiya Segodnya" International Multimedia Press Center, Ulyanov said there are specific areas where beneficial cooperation between Russia and the IAEA Secretariat is theoretically possible.

Ulyanov recalled that Grossi's most recent meeting with Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev had taken place in September at the opening of the agency's General Conference in Vienna and was "positive, as always".