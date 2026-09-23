Iran outlines prospects of escalating US conflict

A possible new war with the United States could spread as far as the Indian Ocean if Iran comes under renewed attack, a senior Iranian military adviser warned Thursday.

Senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader on military affairs Yahya Rahim Safavi said the country’s armed forces had prepared plans for a range of scenarios, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

“We do not know what is going on in the minds of (US President) Trump and (Israeli Premier) Netanyahu,” Safavi said.

He said Iranian forces had prepared for the worst-case scenarios in the event of further U.S. or Israeli attacks on the country’s facilities or national interests. In that event, he warned, the scope of the conflict would widen.