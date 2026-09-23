Pashinyan may visit Russia soon - Peskov

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may visit Russia soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“As before, there is now an understanding that such a visit will take place in the near future,” Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman added that the exact date of the visit has not yet been agreed.

Also, the Kremlin spokesperson noted that Russia respects Armenia’s sovereign rights, but Armenia continues to be a participant in the integration process within the Eurasian Economic Union. He noted that a gradual shift toward alternative standards will not be compatible with the EAEU’s standards.