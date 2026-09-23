Pashinyan and Pezeshkian hold talks in New York

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Pashinyan expressed satisfaction that Armenia-Iran cooperation is developing successfully, with joint programs being implemented in various areas, according to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two leaders discussed bilateral trade and economic relations, as well as steps aimed at expanding them.

The sides emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the region. They also touched upon other issues of mutual interest.