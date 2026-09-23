European Commission to support Armenia in EU integration process - von der Leyen

The European Union will continue to support the advancement of the Armenian government's programs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The Prime Minister [Pashinyan] highlighted the importance of EU's support for Armenia's economic diversification process and the decisions adopted to that end," the Armenian government's press service said.

Pashinyan also emphasized the EU's support for the effective implementation of democratic reforms in the country.

In turn, Von der Leyen said the EU will continue to support the advancement of the Armenian government's programs and the development of cooperation across various sectors..