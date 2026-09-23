Bab al-Mandeb shipping traffic revealed

The number of commercial vessels passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait reached 408 after the Ansar Allah rebel movement (the Houthis) took control of adjacent areas of Yemen, the Ministry of Transport and Public Works in the Houthi-formed government said.

According to the ministry, 408 vessels passed through the strait from September 11 to 21 "following the liberation of the western coastal areas," compared with 393 from September 1 to 10.

This means that more than 40 commercial vessels are now passing through Bab el-Mandeb every day.