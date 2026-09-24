Ankara expects concrete steps from US on F-35s - Erdoğan

Türkiye expects concrete steps from Washington on rejoining the F‑35 programme, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, adding that discussions are ongoing.

"Trump expressed a positive willingness regarding Türkiye's return to the F-35 program. We expect this willingness to now translate into concrete steps. We are continuing our discussions on this matter. I am confident we will achieve results",

Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan noted the issue was discussed at the NATO summit and that Türkiye and the US made progress on it during the Biden administration.

According to Erdoğan, Türkiye continues developing its own KAAN fighter jet and is in dialogue with the UK on supplying Eurofighters