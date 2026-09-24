Israeli PM predicts regime change in Iran

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said power will soon change in Iran.

Netanyahu stressed that "this evil regime will fall" sooner than many expect, suggesting the change could be driven by the Iranian people themselves.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said the day before that Iranian and US delegations held another round of indirect talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told US envoy Steve Witkoff that Tehran expects the port blockade lifted, blocked assets released, and the war ended on all resistance fronts as conditions for opening the Strait of Hormuz.