IDF eliminates Hamas military wing commander

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated Mahmoud Abd al‑Fattah Awad, a commander of Hamas combat units.

According to the IDF press service, the militant had held several Israelis hostage.

"The Israel Defense Forces eliminated Hamas military wing commander Mahmoud Abd al‑Fattah Awad, who was involved in holding seven Israeli citizens hostage",

the press service reported.

It is reported that Awad was plotting attacks against Israeli troops and was also involved in rebuilding Hamas's military capabilities.