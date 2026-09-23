Armenia could purchase gas from Azerbaijan - Simonyan

Armenia could buy gas from Azerbaijan, as well as Iran, should the opportunity arise, Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan said.

According to Simonyan, discussions are under way, stressing that diversification is being pursued with all potential partners.

Simonyan explained that Armenia does not want to pay a "political price" for gas, so the principle of diversification is being applied in the sector to secure multiple sources of gas.

According to Alen Simonyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly voiced this position.