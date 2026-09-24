Oil field discovered in Black Sea

Türkiye's state‑owned oil company Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) has discovered a new oil field in the Turkish sector of the Black Sea during the exploration for new hydrocarbon sources. The company has already applied for a development licence.

A notice about the application was published in Türkiye's official gazette, Resmi Gazete, according to AZERTAC.

The deposits are located within Türkiye's exclusive economic zone on the continental shelf, an area defined by bilateral agreements on Black Sea maritime boundary delimitation.