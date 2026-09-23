U.S. policies are making it risky to send IAEA inspectors to Iran, as Washington has not provided guarantees that it will refrain from missile strikes, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"The Americans themselves have never provided guarantees that they will stop launching missile strikes against Iranian territory. On the contrary, they threaten to do so practically every day, and sometimes several times a day," Ulyanov said.

Earlier, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution on Iran’s nuclear program proposed by the United States and three European countries. Twenty-three countries voted in favor, eight abstained, and three voted against. Iran’s mission to international organizations in Vienna described the resolution as biased and politically motivated.