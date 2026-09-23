Construction of nearly 250 houses completed in Zangilan's Jahangirbeyli

Construction of 242 houses has been completed in the Azerbaijani village of Jahangirbeyli in the Zangilan region, deputy executive director of the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions Emil Aghazade said.

According to him, phased construction of the village has begun on a 179.5-hectare site.

"Of the 242 single-family homes, 162 are single-story houses with 2 or 3 rooms, while the rest are two-story houses with 4 or 5 rooms. Each single-family home has its own yard,” Aghazade said.

He noted that there are also plans to construct various non-residential facilities to meet the daily needs of the resettled population and ensure comfortable and modern living conditions. As part of the project, a secondary school with 264 seats, a kindergarten with 80 seats, an administrative building, a multipurpose building, and a market complex have been built in the village of Jahangirbeyli.