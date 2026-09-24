Nearly 60% of Armenian citizens support holding a referendum on continued EAEU membership, according to a Gallup International survey.

Aram Navasardyan, head of the service's Armenian office, said 38.9% of respondents were unequivocally in favour, while 20.3% considered it somewhat necessary. A total of 34.4% opposed the vote, and 6.9% were undecided.

The telephone survey was conducted from September 22 to 24 with 1,001 respondents.

On March 26, 2025, Armenia's parliament adopted a law to initiate EU accession. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, such a move would automatically lead to the cessation of Yerevan's cooperation with the EAEU and the loss of all associated economic benefits for the republic.

At the Eurasian summit in Astana, the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan urged Armenia to hold a referendum to choose between the EU and the EAEU.