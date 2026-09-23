Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil price exceeds 121 dollars

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta increased by $3.69, or 3.13%, compared with the previous figure, to $121.43 per barrel.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $3.71, or 3.34%, to $114.72 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $4,08 or 5.18%, compared with the previous figure, to $82.87 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of North Sea Dated Brent declined by $3.43, or 2.95%, to $119.86 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.