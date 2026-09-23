Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil price exceeds 121 dollars

Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil price exceeds 121 dollars
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta increased by $3.69, or 3.13%, compared with the previous figure, to $121.43 per barrel.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $3.71, or 3.34%, to $114.72 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $4,08 or 5.18%, compared with the previous figure, to $82.87 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of North Sea Dated Brent declined by $3.43, or 2.95%, to $119.86 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.

495 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.