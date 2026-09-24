Xi Jinping: China-US relations enter new historical stage

China-US relations have entered a new stage, Chinese President Xi Jinping said. He stressed that the two countries should seek new approaches to their relations and have an opportunity to write a new chapter in the history of bilateral friendship.

Xi Jinping addressed China-US relations during a gala dinner at the White House.

"China and the United States must act as responsible great powers, meet the expectations of our peoples, move with the times and seek new approaches to great power relations",

Xi Jinping said.

Xi Jinping bilateral relations had entered a new historical stage, adding that the two countries’ ambitious goals could complement each other.

"Today, China-US relations are at a new historical stage. President Trump has promised to make America great again and help the American people achieve great success. China is committed to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the modernization of the PRC is constantly opening up new prospects. Both goals are ambitious and can complement each other",

Xi Jinping said.

The Chinese president said the course of history does not stand still and that Beijing and Washington have an opportunity to open a new chapter in their relationship.

"Like a river that never stops flowing, history never stands still. The friendship between the two peoples is a worthy cause that holds great promise. Let us join hands and move forward side by side. Together, let us nurture the beautiful flowers of Sino-US friendship. Together, let us write a new chapter in our friendly relations",

Xi Jinping said.