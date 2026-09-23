Moscow and Abu Dhabi compare notes

The Russian and Emirati foreign ministers held talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, discussing the development of bilateral partnership and the situation in the Persian Gulf.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks on strengthening cooperation on the margins of the UN General Assembly, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The parties discussed pressing issues concerning the further development of multifaceted Russian-Emirati strategic partnership. Moscow and Abu Dhabi confirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the full range of bilateral ties, including the maintenance of close foreign policy coordination at the UN," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on international and regional issues, with particular emphasis on the current situation in the Persian Gulf and the Palestinian territories.

The high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly is taking place in New York. Russia's top diplomat is expected to hold more than 30 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.