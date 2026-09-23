Galuzin holds meeting with Armenian Ambassador

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin met with Armenian Ambassador to Moscow Gurgen Arsenyan at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry's press service reported.

"An exchange of views took place regarding current issues in bilateral relations, as well as cooperation between Moscow and Yerevan within Eurasian integration bodies",

the ministry said.

The two sides also stressed their readiness for further substantive discussion of Russian‑Armenian ties.

"Mutual readiness was emphasized for further substantive discussion of the prospects for Russian-Armenian ties within the framework of interstate dialogue",

Russia's Foreign Ministry added.