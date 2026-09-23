China urges Iran and US to end conflict in Persian Gulf

The authorities of Iran and the United States must resolve their conflict and restore peace in the Persian Gulf, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told journalists.
According to him, protraction of the U.S.-Iran conflict does not serve the common interests of the parties concerned or the international community.
"It is vital for parties to choose peace, resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and restore peace and tranquility to the Middle East and Gulf region at an early date," Guo Jiakun said.