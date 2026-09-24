Russian Foreign Minister and UN Secretary-General meet in New York

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with UN Secretary‑General António Guterres on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Current issues regarding the organization's activities were reviewed, with a focus on the results of the Portuguese official's tenure as UN Secretary-General",

Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov noted that a calibrated reform of the UN is needed to adapt to a multipolar world order, ensure broader representation of global‑majority countries in the Secretariat, guarantee impartial service by international officials, and preserve the division of labour among the organization's principal bodies.