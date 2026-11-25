The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is becoming increasingly important strategically every year as it serves the goal of shaping a new transport architecture for Eurasia and developing alternative overland corridors as an integrated system for the movement of passengers and freight, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Economic Cooperation Dmitry Birichevsky said.

"The North-South whose strategic importance only grows every year, certainly serves this objective. By connecting the north of Eurasia with major logistics hubs on the shores of the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean via the Caspian region, this route provides the shortest access to both Southeast Asia and Africa," Birichevsky said.

According to him, it is "intended to serve as a transport backbone for the entire continent, consolidating the primary freight flows of the Caspian region, Central Asia, and South Asia."

He noted that the military aggression instigated by the U.S. and Israel against Iran has resulted in significant destruction of transport infrastructure in the region.