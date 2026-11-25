Uzbekistan and Turkey agreed on joint trade and investment projects worth $11.2 billion at the first meeting of the Uzbek-Turkish High-Level Council for Business Support in Tashkent, according to the Uzbek president's website.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting on November 26 to discuss agreements reached during foreign visits, as well as preparations for hosting major international events in the country in 2027.

"The meeting looked at progress with the agreements with Turkey. Goals were set to increase mutual trade to $5 billion, expand industrial cooperation and intensify interregional ties. The creation of the Uzbek-Turkish High-Level Business Support Council was important step towards implementing these agreements. Investment and trade agreements worth $11.2 billion were reached during the first meeting of the council in Tashkent on November 19 with the participation of representatives of more than 150 Turkish companies," the statement said.

The meeting also discussed Mirziyoytev's visits to Oman on November 16-17 and Jordan on November 23-24.

"More than 30 bilateral documents were signed during the state visit to Oman, and a portfolio of joint projects worth $5 billion was formed. The goal was set to increase mutual trade to $1 billion. Promising areas of cooperation include energy, electrical engineering, chemical and mining industries, urban development, agriculture, finance and digital technologies," the statement said.

During the state visit to Jordan, 19 bilateral documents were adopted and signed. They include a preferential trade agreement, designed to boost mutual trade to $500 million.