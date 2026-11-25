Rosatom plans to propose several locations in Russia for its next interagency meeting with the IAEA, which it hopes will be held in December, according to the state corporation's CEO Alexey Likhachev.

"It could be Kaliningrad, Moscow, or Sochi. The IAEA will decide on the specific location",

Alexey Likhachev said.

Likhachev also said he would certainly meet IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi after the election of the UN Secretary-General, a position Grossi is seeking.

"Once all the procedures related to the election of the Secretary-General are complete, we will definitely meet with Rafael (Grossi - the editor's note). In any case, we will certainly hold interagency consultations to review the year's results and, of course, lay the groundwork for continued cooperation looking ahead to 2027."

Likhachev said.