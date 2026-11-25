U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the conflict in Ukraine, the conflict in Iran and increased defense spending across the alliance, according to the White House.

The meeting was held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the White House described the discussions as an "outstanding meeting" and said the talks covered several major international security issues.

"The meeting was very impactful, with the settlement between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Iran being the primary subjects," the statement said.

The sides also reviewed progress made at NATO summits held in The Hague and Ankara, Türkiye.

According to the White House, Trump and Rutte discussed the importance of continuing to increase defense spending and investment in the defense industrial base in both the U.S. and NATO member countries.