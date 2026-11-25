During the meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation, Rahman Mustafayev, Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the decision to restore direct air links between Baku and Astrakhan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 4th Astrakhan International Forum, "North-South ITC: New Horizons and Opportunities," where participants discussed current and future aspects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Russian region, according to a statement released by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moscow.

"During the meeting, the Governor expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the decision to resume direct air service between Baku and Astrakhan, and for his support of cooperative projects between the region and Azerbaijan,"

the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia reported.