Azerbaijan exported goods worth $23.699 million to Armenia in January–October this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Azerbaijan's indirect imports from Armenia over the same period amounted to $96,500, with no shipments from Armenia to Azerbaijan recorded last month.

Economic engagement between the two South Caucasus nations began in November last year.

Azerbaijan's total external trade turnover for January–October reached $43.189 billion, which is approximately 5.7% higher than in the same period last year.