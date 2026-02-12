Azerbaijani delegation arrives in Armenia via land border for peace initiative talks

A bilateral roundtable discussion will be held in Armenia today and tomorrow under the "Bridge of Peace" initiative, bringing together civil society representatives from both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In addition to the main participants of the initiative, the event will also include broader groups of civil society members from both sides.

According to Armenian media, the Azerbaijani delegation has already arrived in Armenia, crossing the delimited and demarcated section of the land border after completing all necessary procedures. This marks a significant practical step toward strengthening trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the roundtable, civil society representatives will discuss developments stemming from the peace agenda approved at the Washington summit on August 8 of last year.

Separate sessions will address the emerging security architecture in the region, the benefits of peace, public perceptions of normalization between the two societies, prospects for economic cooperation, and the role of civil society in fostering mutual understanding and trust.