Azerbaijani fish shipment to Georgia increased ninefold

Georgia increased its fish supplies from Azerbaijan ninefold. The value of imports reached $300,000.

Georgia significantly increased its imports of frozen fish from Azerbaijan. In the first half of the year, supplies increased ninefold in volume compared to the same period last year.

According to the State Statistics Service, Georgia purchased $300,000 worth of fish from Azerbaijan, totaling 78 tons.

Georgia imported 8,600 tons of fish in the first months of the year, valued at $29 mln. Imports increased by 25%. Chile is the main fish supplier: shipment from this country made up almost 1,000 tons worth of $6.2 mln.