Georgia's blueberry exports increase 1,6-fold

Georgia's seasonal blueberry exports rose 1.6 times this year, with Russia accounting for over 90% of shipments, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture said.

From May to August 10, Georgia exported 9,900 tonnes of blueberries, up 3,500 tonnes (or 1.6 times) from last year. Export revenue reached $63.3 million, showing a 47% increase of $20.3 million.

In 2026, Georgian blueberries were shipped to 17 countries. Russia remained the top buyer with about 90% of total exports (over 9,000 tonnes). Other destinations included EU countries, Armenia, Türkiye, and the UAE.