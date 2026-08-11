US and Iran fail to agree on ceasefire extension - media

Iran and the USA have not agreed to extend the ceasefire, an Iranian official told Reuters.

According to the official, Tehran considers the ceasefire void because Washington violated the memorandum shortly after the document's signing. As a result, the two sides are not discussing a ceasefire, but rather how to return to the provisions of the Islamabad Memorandum and implement them — though no progress has been made.

Anadolu Agency reported earlier today that the US and Iran had reached an agreement to extend the 60-day ceasefire, citing a source in Pakistan.